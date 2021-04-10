THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $197.35 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.74 or 0.00019465 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $197.35 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00749535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,060.06 or 0.99614139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00713098 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,525,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

