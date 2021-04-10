Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.70

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $2.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 351,701 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

