TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $149.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TMXXF stock remained flat at $$107.48 during midday trading on Friday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

