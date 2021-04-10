TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.73.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $219.27 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $34,129,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

