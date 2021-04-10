Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Downgraded to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.13. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 22.20 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a market capitalization of £191.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

