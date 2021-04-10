Traders Buy Large Volume of Embraer Put Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,804 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 761 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Embraer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after acquiring an additional 381,534 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,862,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 54.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 587,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

