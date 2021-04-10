Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 1,928 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 270.3% during the third quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 241.0% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 109,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,615 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 330.4% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 103,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 275.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 302,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 221,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

