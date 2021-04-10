Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $104.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

TREX stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trex by 444.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 286,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Trex by 4,277.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 283,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

