TRON Achieves Market Cap of $8.79 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. TRON has a market cap of $8.79 billion and $3.97 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001873 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

