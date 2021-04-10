Truist Financial Corp Buys 20,618 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $13,963,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

WRB opened at $79.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

