Truist Financial Corp Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VIS opened at $193.48 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $107.21 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

