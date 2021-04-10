Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,352 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

