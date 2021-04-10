Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Dorman Products worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 154.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

