Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $101.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

