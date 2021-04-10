TrustToken (TRU) Tops One Day Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.00615597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

About TrustToken

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

