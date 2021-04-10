Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.66

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.66 and last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 87587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.9049247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit