Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.66

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.66 and last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 87587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.9049247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

