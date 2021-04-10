Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target raised by Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after buying an additional 768,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

