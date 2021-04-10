Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 14.5% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $22.54 million and approximately $80,830.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,288.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.68 or 0.03554054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.89 or 0.00422780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.77 or 0.01157397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.18 or 0.00489622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00456955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.00354799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00204502 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

