Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -806.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

