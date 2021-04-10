UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,801 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Pembina Pipeline worth $67,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

