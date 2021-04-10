UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €145.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.86 ($181.01).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €147.85 ($173.94) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €138.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.17. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.72.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

