UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: Market Timing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for L`Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit