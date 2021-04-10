UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

