UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $162.30 and a 1-year high of $255.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

