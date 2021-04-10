UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $820.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

