UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UMH. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of UMH opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $820.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

