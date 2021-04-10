Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $25.75 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $25.75 or 0.00043410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $91.33 million and $29.72 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.30 or 0.00347761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003620 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,546,666 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

