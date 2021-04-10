United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

