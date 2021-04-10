United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,956,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $117.55 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

