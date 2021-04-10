United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,498 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $3,915,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.46 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,685 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,780. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

