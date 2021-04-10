Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $271.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.62 million to $273.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $215,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 501,604 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,896. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.