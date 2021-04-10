Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.32 and last traded at $120.63. Approximately 44,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,273,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Get Upstart alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.