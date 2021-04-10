Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.32 and last traded at $120.63. Approximately 44,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,273,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.07.
A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
