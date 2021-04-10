Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post sales of $335.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.45 million and the lowest is $334.90 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $306.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

