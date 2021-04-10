Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Value Line were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VALU opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Value Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $302.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of -0.10.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 43.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

