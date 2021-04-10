Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 123.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

