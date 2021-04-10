Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 599.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

