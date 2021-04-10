VAULT (VAULT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,221.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $5,221.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.41 or 0.00015972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.13 or 0.00297211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.00753395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.95 or 0.99726095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.00771353 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,765 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

