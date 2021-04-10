Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $20.83 Average PT from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $21.28. 257,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.