Verasity Price Tops $0.0492 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $191.06 million and $57.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

