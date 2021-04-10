Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49.24 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $188.98 million and approximately $49.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00130727 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.