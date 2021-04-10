Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,630,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after acquiring an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,438 shares of company stock worth $4,167,660 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

