Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

