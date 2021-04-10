Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

