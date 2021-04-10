Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

