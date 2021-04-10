Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Danske lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.