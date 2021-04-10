ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $46.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.16.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. 49,660,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,837,176. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

