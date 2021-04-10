VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ CSF opened at $59.83 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

