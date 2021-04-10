VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:CDL opened at $55.06 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

