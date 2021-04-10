VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of VSMV opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

