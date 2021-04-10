Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,544,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

