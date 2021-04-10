VITE (VITE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56.39 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, VITE has traded 83.6% higher against the dollar. VITE has a market cap of $128.98 million and $56.39 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00064845 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,012,167,877 coins and its circulating supply is 479,596,766 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

